NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lee Jenson, the 79-year-old man who admitted to shooting and killing his sister at her East Mountain home has taken a plea deal. Jenson was charged with the murder of Chris Neel in November 2020 after admitting to deputies that he shot her in the head.

Jenson told investigators the two had a contentious relationship and he was angry with her. Friday in court, Jenson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of second degree murder with a firearms enhancement. As part of the plea deal, the state and the defense agreed to a range of five to 12 years in prison. Jenson will be sentenced at a later date.