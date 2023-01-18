NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An El Paso man is charged with killing two people in a Chaparral crash and fleeing the scene on foot Tuesday afternoon. James Patrick Woods, 37, is charged with two counts of Homicide by Vehicle, Failure to Render Aid, Resisting and Evading Arrest, Immediate Notice of an Accident, and Open Container.

According to affidavits obtained by KTSM, Doña Ana County Deputies were dispatched to Mile Marker 1 on Highway 213 in Chaparral to reports of a three-vehicle crash involving a gray Jeep, a black Toyota Scion, and a third, unidentified vehicle around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday night.

Upon arrival, authorities learned Jose Marrero, 20, and Desiree Saenz, 20, were both killed in the crash. Investigators say Woods was driving the Jeep north on Highway 213 at a high rate of speed when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the Toyota Scion, which Marrero was driving and Sanez was a passenger in, head-on. The Jeep then went airborne and struck the third vehicle head-on.

The affidavit claims Woods fled from the crash on foot into the desert near Chaparral, where residents began reporting a man with bloodied clothes knocking on doors, asking for a ride to the hospital. Eventually, a US Customs and Border Protection helicopter was dispatched to assist in the search for Woods. He was later located on Golden Sun Drive in Chaparral.

Deputies claim they located an open bottle of Fireball alcohol on the floor where the Jeep rolled over and allegedly detected the odor of alcohol coming from the abandoned Jeep. Authorities say they contacted Woods’ mother, who claimed her son was driving the Jeep to work in the Chaparral area at the time of the crash.

Woods is currently being held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.