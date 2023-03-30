NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Customs and Border Protections officers in El Paso intercepted 32 pounds of fentanyl, 31 pounds of cocaine, and 79 pounds of methamphetamine in less than one day. The drugs were intercepted at the Paso Del Norte port of entry on Mar. 27 and have an estimated street value of around $900,000.

The fentanyl and methamphetamine were confiscated after an inspection of a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Mexican citizen. The bundles were found in the trunk and hood of the man’s car.

On the same day, CBP officers found bundles of fentanyl and methamphetamine from multiple women crossing the border on foot. The cocaine was intercepted through a vehicle inspection and was found within the quarter panels of the car, driven by a male U.S. citizen juvenile.

“CBP officers work tirelessly to secure our borders while efficiently facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel,” says Port Director Ray Provencio. “The interception of these dangerous drugs demonstrates the commitment of our frontline officers to the border security mission.”

The subjects involved in the drug seizures have been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and local authorities for prosecution.