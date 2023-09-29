LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says they’ve apprehended two dozen wanted individuals over the last week. That includes one man wanted on a homicide charge.

CBP apprehended 47-year-old Jesus Javier Rios as he tried to cross into the U.S. from Mexico at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. CBP says a fingerprint scan led them to believe the man wasn’t the person his ID said, but rather was a U.S. citizen with active warrants.

The man was being sought in Tarrant County, Texas for a homicide charge. He has been booked into the El Paso County jail while waiting to face charges, CBP says.