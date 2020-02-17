Eighteen-year-old charged with vehicular homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested for hitting and killing a man on a motorcycle then fleeing. According to the criminal complaint, Nayali Martinez fled the scene after hitting Thomas Kellepourey on his motorcycle on Sunday on Central and Sunset.

Martinez later came back to the scene and allegedly told police she was racing a friend and speeding when the crash happened. Martinez is charged with vehicular homicide.

She is expected to have her first court appearance on Tuesday.