Edgewood mayor faces nepotism charges

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico mayor may be removed from office after a judge found he violated the town’s nepotism laws. Online records show a judge found that Edgewood Mayor John Bassett violated the town’s ordinances by appointing his first cousin, Cheryl Huppertz, to the city’s planning and zoning commission in 2016 when he was elected.

He reappointed her again in 2018. Huppertz resigned from her position after a local resident brought up her appointment at a local town council meeting in 2019.

The judge ruled that Bassett was in violation of the Fraud Against Taxpayers Act, the town’s nepotism ordinance, and other various counts. Mayor Bassett has filed a motion to set aside those judgments, saying he wasn’t properly served with legal documents and will be in court on Tuesday.

Violating the nepotism ordinance is a misdemeanor crime which would mean forfeiting Bassett’s position as mayor, as well as up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine.

