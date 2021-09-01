Edgewood man wanted after allegedly shooting at officer

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a man who shot at an officer in Edgewood. Investigators say an officer pulled Gerald Nieto over Monday night because his license plate was registered to another car.

During the traffic stop, they say the 39-year-old crashed into a fence and ran. As the officer chases him, police say Nieto stopped and fired at the officer; he missed. Edgewood Police say two other people were in the vehicle and were both detained for investigation and later released. They say no officers or citizens were injured in the shooting.

Edgewood Police say on Tuesday an arrest warrant was issued for Nieto for aggravated assault on a police officer, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer. They say a search warrant was served at his residence with the help of the New Mexico State Police, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office. Nieto was not located and remains at large. Police say Nieto is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Edgewood Police say if you have any information to contact the department at 505-428-3710.