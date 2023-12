EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – An Edgewood man is in custody for a murder on Christmas Eve. Darius Welch, 24, is accused of beating Brian Enright at a home on Aspen Drive. Officers found the 49-year-old victim dead in a bathroom.

Court documents state Welch was on the phone with someone identified as his “Nana” when he reportedly punched Enright for “not making it to the toilet.”