Edgewood man accused of shooting, burying man on property

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – An Edgewood man is behind bars for allegedly shooting a man and burying his body. On Saturday, a woman went to the Edgewood Police Department with a jaw injury. She told police her boyfriend had been killed.

Story Continues Below

After investigating, police found a man who had been shot to death and buried on a property belonging to Daniel Lee Kota. On Sunday morning, police say Kota turned himself in. Kota told police he shot Vincente Montano several times but he claims Montano first shot the woman who showed up to the police station with a jaw injury.

Kota is now facing charges including first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was convicted of arson in 2007.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES