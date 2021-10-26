Edgewood man accused of shooting, burying man on property

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – An Edgewood man is behind bars for allegedly shooting a man and burying his body. On Saturday, a woman went to the Edgewood Police Department with a jaw injury. She told police her boyfriend had been killed.

After investigating, police found a man who had been shot to death and buried on a property belonging to Daniel Lee Kota. On Sunday morning, police say Kota turned himself in. Kota told police he shot Vincente Montano several times but he claims Montano first shot the woman who showed up to the police station with a jaw injury.

Kota is now facing charges including first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was convicted of arson in 2007.