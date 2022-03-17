EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – An Edgewood man is accused of the brutal murder of his 87-year-old mother. Police responded to a home on Venus Rd. Mar. 4 after someone inside made a 911 call. When officers arrived, they found the body of 87-year-old Fileta Farley and her son, 51-year-old Brian Farley.

Police say it appears Fileta had locked herself in the bathroom and Brian knocked down the door to get to her. They say Fileta had defensive wounds and 10 stab wounds. They say there’s evidence Farley tried to clean up the scene with bleach.

They are asking that he remain locked up until trial. While he only has a few DWI arrests in New Mexico, investigators are looking into a possible felony past in Texas.