EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn residents of scam calls that have been circulating. The caller claims to be associated with the sheriff’s office and is telling community members that they have an active warrant for their arrest.
Things to Remember
- The sheriff’s office will not call and request that you send money regarding a warrant
- Any caller requesting that you send a prepaid card number is typically fraudulent
- Never give out personal or banking information to any caller that you suspect is a scammer
- Hang up and call the business directly if you are unsure of the authenticity of a caller