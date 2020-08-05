Eddy County Sheriff’s Office investigates 2 drive-by shootings

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office was investigating two drive-by shootings Tuesday when a deputy suffered a medical episode. Deputies responded to reports of a shooter Tuesday afternoon on the north end of town and found there had been two incidents just a few blocks from each other.

KRQE News 13 saw suspects being detained but the sheriff’s office has not released any more details about the crimes or how the two scenes were related. They did say a deputy was looking for one of the shooting scenes when the medical episode happened. That deputy was treated at the Artesia General Hospital and released.

