Eddy County Sheriff’s Office finds IED while performing search warrant

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The Eddy County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies found an improvised explosive device during the execution of a search warrant on Tuesday, July 28. The sheriff’s office says that members of its Violent Crime Suppression Unit and Community Action Team responded to an address located on the 800 block of north Guadelupe St. in Carlsbad to search for firearms, ammunition, and narcotics.

During their search, an IED was found and authorities secured the scene while agents from the New Mexico Bomb Squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives responded to the residence. Deputies with the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office state the IED was identified, made safe, and has been collected as evidence.

Authorities report the incident is part of an ongoing investigation and the sheriff’s office expects several felony arrests to be made.