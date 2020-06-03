Eddy County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest Artesia man in fatal shooting

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities with the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an 18-year-old male for the fatal shooting of an Artesia man. Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage reports that on June 2, 2020 round 4:10 a.m., deputies responded to the Artesia General Hospital regarding a male had been shot. Once at the scene deputies learned that the male, later identified as 28-year-old Alonso Valdez of Artesia, had died.

Authorities determined through an investigation that the shooting took place at 14 Crystal Drive in Artesia. Deputies and detectives arrived at that address to conduct a homicide investigation.

Several search warrants and interviews were conducted and resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old Dominic James Wade of Artesia. Wade was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

He is currently being held at the Eddy County Detention Center on a no-bond warrant. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Matthew Hutchinson or Detective Robert Smith at 575-887-7551.