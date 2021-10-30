Early Saturday homicide investigation in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that occurred downtown early Saturday morning. According to a press release, officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:00 a.m. in the area of 6th Street and Copper.
Story Continues Below
- Crime: Over 900 fentanyl pills seized in recent NMSP drug operation
- Investigations: New Mexico police chief investigated for hidden camera in office vent
- Weather: Quiet and warm Halloween weekend
- Albuquerque: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Albuquerque metro area
- Español: KRQE En Español: Viernes 29 de Octubre 2021
When police arrived, they located a person who had died from gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives are currently investigating. This story is developing.