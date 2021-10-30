Early Saturday homicide investigation in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide that occurred downtown early Saturday morning. According to a press release, officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:00 a.m. in the area of 6th Street and Copper.

When police arrived, they located a person who had died from gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives are currently investigating. This story is developing.