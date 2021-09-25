Early morning shooting leaves one in critical condition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person is in critical condition following a fight that police say escalated to shots ringing out in northwest Albuquerque. They say several callers reported hearing shots near Universe and Irving early Saturday morning.
Authorities have not identified a suspect.