ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating a fatal shooting. It took place Saturday morning in Albuquerque.

According to APD, a shooting was reported in the 10100 block of Cartagena Avenue just after 4 a.m. A man was found with a gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital but passed away.

The victim was identified as Adrian Vallejos, 34. Homicide detectives are investigating.