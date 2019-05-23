ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Albuquerque man arrested for DWI after his car caught fire is in trouble again, this time for skipping out on court.

Video showed Royce Sutton parked behind a Santa Fe Walmart last month, trying to put out the flames coming from his car. He was arrested after police say he failed breathalyzer and sobriety tests, but was later released pending trial.

According to court records, he was a no-show at a hearing Wednesday. There is now a warrant for his arrest.