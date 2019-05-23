DWI suspect wanted after failing to appear in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Albuquerque man arrested for DWI after his car caught fire is in trouble again, this time for skipping out on court.
Video showed Royce Sutton parked behind a Santa Fe Walmart last month, trying to put out the flames coming from his car. He was arrested after police say he failed breathalyzer and sobriety tests, but was later released pending trial.
According to court records, he was a no-show at a hearing Wednesday. There is now a warrant for his arrest.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Man accused of drinking beer on...
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
State Supreme Court overturns man's...
Trending Stories
News Briefs
- Deputies believe Hobbs couple died in murder-suicide
- State recruiting veterans, disabled to fill seasonal Forest Service jobs
- Presbyterian announces new orthopedics surgery center
- Iron Horse Classic temporarily closes Highway 550 this Saturday
- State Land Office proposes to do away with gender pronouns
Entertainment
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.