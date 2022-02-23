FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial drunk driver is now charged with vehicular homicide after he allegedly drove drunk and killed his passenger. Farmington police say 44-year-old Carlisle Yazzie veered off the road near West Piñon and West Murray Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a fence.
Story continues below
- Crime: School security guard pleads guilty to raping 8th-grade student
- Community: Loved ones speak out on murder of influential Albuquerque bodybuilder
- New Mexico News Podcast: Masks No Más
- KRQE En Español: Martes 22 de Febrero 2022
- Sports: Former Cibola high star softball pitcher passes away
Another man in the front seat was killed and a third passenger was injured. Police say Yazzie appeared drunk and was belligerent. They also found an open bottle of liquor in the front seat. In the report, they say Yazzie had 12 previous DWI charges. It’s unclear from court records how many of those were convictions.