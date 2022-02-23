FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial drunk driver is now charged with vehicular homicide after he allegedly drove drunk and killed his passenger. Farmington police say 44-year-old Carlisle Yazzie veered off the road near West Piñon and West Murray Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a fence.

Another man in the front seat was killed and a third passenger was injured. Police say Yazzie appeared drunk and was belligerent. They also found an open bottle of liquor in the front seat. In the report, they say Yazzie had 12 previous DWI charges. It’s unclear from court records how many of those were convictions.