DWI suspect flees car on foot after rollover

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drunk driver has been arrested for allegedly running from the scene of a rollover crash. Albuquerque police say a Chevy sedan clipped another vehicle and went rolling near Coors and I-40 around 1:00 a.m.

Story continues below:

A man and woman in that car reportedly fled on foot into a nearby arroyo. Officers tracked the car’s owner, Levi Lucero, to his apartment where Lucero reportedly refused a field sobriety test.

Lucero was arrested for DWI and a breath test later showed he was above the legal limit. He’s also charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES