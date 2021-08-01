DWI suspect flees car on foot after rollover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drunk driver has been arrested for allegedly running from the scene of a rollover crash. Albuquerque police say a Chevy sedan clipped another vehicle and went rolling near Coors and I-40 around 1:00 a.m.
A man and woman in that car reportedly fled on foot into a nearby arroyo. Officers tracked the car’s owner, Levi Lucero, to his apartment where Lucero reportedly refused a field sobriety test.
Lucero was arrested for DWI and a breath test later showed he was above the legal limit. He’s also charged with reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with evidence.