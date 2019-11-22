Closings & Delays
DWI suspect awaits federal court hearing for violating probation

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A drunk driver who roughed up an Albuquerque Police Department officer during his arrest is now heading to federal court.

In September, Timothy Dilley crashed his car into a pole near Juan Tabo and I-40 then fled. When an APD officer tried to arrest him, he put up a fight.

This week, he cut a deal in the case, suspending a two-year sentence. However, he was on federal probation after a 2016 federal drug trafficking sting targeting the “worst of the worst.”

He now remains in MDC and is awaiting a federal court hearing. He could have to serve at least another four years for violating his probation.

