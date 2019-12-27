DWI stop leads to whining, crying

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – What started as a run of the mill DWI arrest quickly turned into a sob fest. One Rio Rancho woman tried to play the sympathy card with police and ended up saying something that got her in even more trouble.

New Mexico State Police pulled over a car for swerving along I-25 just south of Los Lunas late last month. That’s when the officer smelled booze coming from the driver, 36-year-old Erin Lindquist.

It didn’t get any better for Lindquist as she ignored the officer’s commands during a sobriety walk test and then failed to countdown from 42. It didn’t take much longer before the officer decided to place Lindquist in handcuffs.

She seemed a little worried by the arrest at first, but reality quickly sets in. When taken into a patrol car, Lindquist let loose, even pleading with police to give her a break as they carry her away.

According to court documents, Lindquist even offered the officer money to release her after she was taken to the Los Lunas State Police office.

Lindquist refused to participate in breath tests and is now charged with aggravated DWI and bribery of a public officer.