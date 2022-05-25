SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – DWI charges have been refiled against former Grants County District Attorney Francesca Estevez. Those charges stem from her arrest in June of 2021. The sheriff says he got a call about a reckless driver heading into Silver City and found Estevez behind the wheel.

According to deputies, she did not do well on sobriety tests and almost stumbled over during one test. Ten days later, the DWI charge was dropped. Prosecutors said it was so it could be refiled in district court but never was. Now, the Attorney General’s office has stepped in to refile the charge.

Back in 2016, witness video captured Estevez’s state-owned car weaving all over the highway. Silver City police body cameras showed officers talking about how they thought she might have been impaired. She wasn’t given a sobriety test and wasn’t arrested. The Attorney General charged her a year later with ethics violations.