DWI attorney charged with DWI pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A DWI attorney arrested again for drunk driving plead guilty on Thursday.

David Serna was arrested earlier this month after police say he caused a crash in northwest Albuquerque and blew twice the legal limit. The incident comes just a few months after his charges were dropped in another DWI arrest from January when a judge ruled he was held too long before his breath test.

The state says Serna has a history of at least half a dozen DWI arrests but only one conviction dating back to the early ’80s. On Thursday, Serna plead guilty to his charge and was given a first offender sentence.

Serna will have to attend community service and DWI school.