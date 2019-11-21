Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Fiona Hill, David Holmes testify
Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

DWI attorney charged with DWI pleads guilty

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A DWI attorney arrested again for drunk driving plead guilty on Thursday.

David Serna was arrested earlier this month after police say he caused a crash in northwest Albuquerque and blew twice the legal limit. The incident comes just a few months after his charges were dropped in another DWI arrest from January when a judge ruled he was held too long before his breath test.

The state says Serna has a history of at least half a dozen DWI arrests but only one conviction dating back to the early ’80s. On Thursday, Serna plead guilty to his charge and was given a first offender sentence.

Serna will have to attend community service and DWI school.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss