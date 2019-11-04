DWI attorney arrested for second DWI charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico DWI attorney has been slapped with his second DWI charge this year, and it comes just months after his first case was dismissed.

Serna is facing an aggravated DWI charge after police responded to a crash in northwest Albuquerque. The criminal complaint states Serna was driving home from Monte’s when he told police he thought he could make a left turn onto 2nd Street from Griegos before crashing into another car.

He admitted to having a beer an hour and a half earlier and taking nerve pain medication and oxycodone earlier in the day. Police say he failed his field sobriety test and blew a .16 or greater before being arrested.

This comes months after Serna was left off the hook for his other DWI charge from January. A judge ruled that officers held Serna too long, and that there was a lack of probable cause.

The judge suppressed evidence in that case and the state says it was forced to drop the charges. News 13 reached out to Serna for a statement but have not heard back.