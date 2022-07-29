NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials have closed a popular cliff dwelling at Bandelier National Monument following the discovery of vandalism earlier this week. Cave Kiva, part of the Pueblo Loop Trail, was “significantly damaged” according to a Bandelier National Monument press release.

Officials say public access to this space has been revoked, the ladder has been removed and closure signs have been posted. The cavate will remain closed while archeologists conduct a thorough site report to assess the damage.

Destruction of archeological park resources is against the law and those who vandalized the cavate could face federal charges. If anyone has any information that could help investigators, they are asked to call the Bandelier Crime Tip Line at 505-709-0077. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.