ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting three officers and injuring another back on August 19, 2021, is dead according to a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department. James Ramirez was accused of robbing a teen on August 19, 2021, at around 8:00 a.m. with another suspect.

According to police, 40 minutes after the robbery of the teen, they were spotted near the Dutch Bros. on Juan Tabo Blvd. Officers arrived on the scene and approached Ramirez in the alleyway behind the coffee shop.

Ramirez opened fire on the officers, striking Officer Mario Verbeck in the arms and neck, and Officer James Eichel, who was hit in the arm. Another officer, Harry Gunderson, was struck by ricocheting metal shrapnel and Sergeant Sean Kenny was struck in the chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time.

Ramirez was injured in the shootout with police. According to police, Ramirez fired close to 70 rounds of ammunition at officers.

Ramirez was facing federal charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No other details have been released on his death, how or when it took place, or where he was being held.

The district attorney’s office dismissed the state charges, so the federal prosecution could move forward.