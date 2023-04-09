DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Durango police are cracking down on drunk driving. They shared a video of a suspected drunk driver speeding more than 100 miles per hour.

They said an officer was driving on Camino del Rio when he was passed by a car traveling 107 miles per hour in a 50 zone. The car nearly crashed into the back of a semi before finally pulling over.

Officers found an unrestrained 4-year-old in the backseat and said both the driver and front seat passenger had been involved in a DUI crash in February.

The driver was charged with DUI, child abuse, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.