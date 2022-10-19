DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – The Durango Police Department say they have seen an uptick in bicycle thefts. They say more than $40,000 worth of bikes have been stolen since August. Many were taken from truck beds, bike racks, backyards, and garages that were left open.

The department told News 13 that with Durango being a popular spot for cyclists, they will see an ebb and flow in the number of bike thefts throughout the year so an increase is not uncommon. They’re urging owners to make sure their bikes are secure.