NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Durango police are searching for a man they’ve dubbed the “Claw Game Bandit.” According to police, the suspect recently vandalized and stole money from a claw game at a Durano Walmart.

The suspect then left in a brown double-cab pickup. Investigators have not yet determined if the incident was premeditated or not. Anyone with information is asked to call Durango’s central dispatch.