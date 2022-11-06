DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Durango police have arrested a fugitive wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). She was wanted for multiple crimes.

Corienne Meyer was wanted for violating a protective order, assault on law enforcement, child abuse, and burglary. FBI agents alerted Durango police that she may be armed and dangerous in the area near Camino del Sur.

Officers were able to apprehend her without incident on Friday. She is facing local charges for aggravated auto theft and criminal impersonation.