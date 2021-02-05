Durango police arrest man charged with kidnapping

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Durango police have arrested the man they say was seen on surveillance dragging a woman out of a hotel by her hair.

They say late Thursday night, a distraught woman walked into the Comfort Inn and Suites on Camino del Rio. A man followed her inside, grabbed the woman by the hair, and dragged her out of the lobby.

Friday afternoon, police were able to identify the man as 33-year-old Terrill Jaquez. He’s been arrested and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence. Police say the woman is safe.