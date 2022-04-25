ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Two people are behind bars Monday after being accused of breaking into an Albuquerque barbershop. Michael Benavidez is accused of smashing the window of Fonzy’s Barbershop with a sign Sunday morning at Lomas and Amherst.

Benavidez and Cristina Castorena are accused of burglarizing the shop. The owner, Abel Otero says an officer who happened to also be a customer was in the area and responded. The pair were arrested as they left the business.

Otero says not only did they try to steal, but they also ripped decorations off the walls. He’s had several break-ins over the last few years and he’s fed up. “Chances are these criminals will be out in the street doing it again. Property damage and property crime is just way too high in Albuquerque and, the city’s trying. They’re trying, but it’s a little hard. I think the community needs to get more involved. Like my neighbor who called 911 right away,” said Abel Otero.

Both Benavidez and Castorena are facing residential burglary charges.