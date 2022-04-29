SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police arrested two men accused of trying to sell stolen paintings back to their owner. Police caught up with 32-year-old Ian Marlin and 39-year-old Scott Chambers Wednesday.

They believe they were connected to the theft of 20 paintings from a vehicle in a southside neighborhood April 1. After making contact with someone who claimed to have them, detectives set up a “buy/bust” operation to detain them.

Marlin and Chambers were there waiting for them. Marlin tried to flee on a bicycle but police made sure he wouldn’t get away.

A sergeant chased Marlin down and tackled him to the ground. Police recovered 19 of the 20 stolen paintings, worth around $30,000. They say the bike Marlin fled on was also stolen.

Both Marlin and Chambers are charged with receiving or transferring stolen property.