NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Dulce, New Mexico man went in front of a federal judge for the first time Tuesday on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child under 12. Joel Ruiz, 60, will remain in custody pending an arraignment and detention hearing on March 31.

A Department of Justice press release states court documents show between Feb. 13, 2013, and Feb. 13, 2016, Ruiz allegedly sexually assaulted a 12-year-old. Also, Ruiz allegedly sexually abused another child younger than 12 between Jan. 27, 2016, and Jan. 27, 2020. The abuses involving both children are believed to have happened on the Jicarilla Apache Nation Reservation in Rio Arriba County.

If convicted, Ruiz faces a minimum of 30 years and up to life in prison.