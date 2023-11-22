RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man from Dulce was charged in federal court with assault of an intimate partner by strangling and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury, according to a news release from the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

Theodore Ian Chavez IV, an enrolled member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, allegedly assaulted an intimate partner in August. Chavez will remain on conditions of release pending trial. If convicted, Chavez faces 10 years in prison.