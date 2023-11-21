ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of harming animals while advertising as a dog training service will have to pay restitution to each of her victims after she failed to appear in court. On Tuesday, November 21, Attorney General Raúl Torrez received a default judgment against Lisa Berry, the owner of the Duke City Dog Academy, for violating the Unfair Practices Act.

In February, the Attorney General’s Office filed a civil suit against Berry after dozens of victims filed complaints. According to the attorney general, Berry advertised dog training services, charging customers from $2,000 to $8,000, then kept some of the dogs for months at a time before eventually returning them underfed with sores, diseases, and, in some cases, aggressive behavior.

In court, several dog owners spoke about the abuse and neglect that their dogs received while under Berry’s care. Berry did not come to court “despite having notice of the court date,” says the attorney general; as a result, the judge ruled in favor of Torrez by default.

The Duke City Dog Academy was ordered to cease operations, and Berry is now permanently prohibited from conducting businesses with animals other than her own in the state of New Mexico. Berry now faces a large bill, being ordered to pay civil penalties, compensatory damages, and restitution. Under the Unfair Practices Act, Berry will have to pay $120,000 in civil penalties; she will also have to pay just over $46,500 in restitution.

The attorney general gave the following statement regarding the civil case’s outcome: