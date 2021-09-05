Drunk driver who reached speed of 140 mph arrested in Friday traffic operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say they gave out 176 citations in Friday night’s traffic enforcement operation. They say they arrested 25-year-old Adam Pacino for reckless driving.

Police say they tracked him traveling more than 100 miles per hour along Montgomery three separate times and he topped out at a speed of 140 miles per hour. He eventually pulled into a parking lot at the Dirty Bourbon and attempted to walk away from the vehicle. Officials say air support tracked Pacino until he was apprehended by police.

Police say Pacino was extremely intoxicated and in possession of a loaded handgun. He was arrested on aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, negligent use of a firearm, and aggravated DWI charges.

Along with the 176 moving citations and Pacino’s arrest, police also made eight modified exhaust citations, four DWI arrests, and towed nine vehicles during the operation.