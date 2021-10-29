Drunk driver who killed man on Christmas Eve 2018 sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A drunk driver who killed a man on Christmas Eve was sentenced to a decade behind bars on Friday, Oct. 29. Jordon Johnson ran a red light at Coors and Fortuna on Christmas Eve in 2018, killing Kelly Chavez.

Chavez was on his way home from a Christmas party at his sister’s house. During Johnson’s sentencing, Chavez’s family said they believed in second chances but that Johnson had failed to show remorse.

As part of the plea deal, Johnson faced a maximum of 12 years. However, earlier this week he wrote the court a letter asking for five years incarceration as well as a two-year rehab program.

Judge Courtney Weaks said she couldn’t reduce time because he failed to use an interlock at the time.