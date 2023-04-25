ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico drunk driver who crashed into a mother and son has been accused of involuntary manslaughter. 19-year-old Courtney Frank recently made her initial appearance in federal court. She is also accused of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to officials, Frank crashed her vehicle head-on into another car on Sep. 28, 2022, while driving drunk. The mother, who was driving, was killed in the crash, and the son was injured.

Frank will remain in custody while she awaits a detention hearing; that hearing is currently scheduled for Apr. 27. If convicted, Frank faces up to ten years in prison.

The case is being investigated by the Farmington Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office with help from the Navajo Nation police and New Mexico State Police. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary C. Jones.