GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) –The drunk driver who led police on a wild chase and gave officers a bogus story is in trouble again. Conner Greene led police on a chase for 28 miles before he eventually crashed on I-40 near Grants last year.

He initially refused to come out of the car but eventually surrendered when officers try to shatter a window. However, he gave police the runaround, claiming he’s not an American citizen and giving them a Korean name.

Greene faced 12 charges. He agreed to plead guilty to two charges: aggravated fleeing and aggravated DWI. He was also sentenced to probation but violated it and was arrested last month in Wisconsin.