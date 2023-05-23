ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The drunk driver caught on camera crashing into a state police officer’s cruiser has taken a plea deal. David Marquez was behind the wheel as he collided head-on with the officer following a nine-minute chase last June.

Police initially spotted him speeding, weaving in and out of traffic on I-25 near Paseo del Norte. Marquez and his 18-year-old passenger then tried to run away but were both arrested.

Tuesday in court, Marquez pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, aggravated fleeing, and being a felon in possession of a gun. Marquez told Judge Bruce Fox he had no recollection of what happened.

“I know what happened, I just don’t recall none of it is all,” Marquez said. “I was under the influence.” When Judge Fox asked Marquez if he had a chance to review the discovery in the case, Marquez replied that he had.

Marquez was sentenced to seven years behind bars followed by three years of probation.