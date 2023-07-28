ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who admitted to driving drunk and causing a crash that killed two people will go to prison. In 2019, Joseph Urvanejo, who was 18 years old at the time, drove drunk and caused a crash; the crash led to the deaths of Kristina Martinez and Robert Gallegos.

Martinez and Gallegos were riding in an Uber near Alameda and Pan American when they were hit and killed. In March 2023, Urvanejo pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide.

For years, family members have been waiting to see justice served. In court on Friday, July 28, family members of Kristina Martinez and Robert Gallegos recounted losing the couple that had their whole lives ahead of them. “I dread my 36th birthday and any other birthday beyond that because then I will officially be older than my big brother,” said Robert Gallegos’ sister, Kristina Gallegos.

“His behavior and the loss of two lives warrants the 18 years of incarceration. I think that’s appropriate given how the defendant behaved, how this incident occurred,” said Bernalillo County Assistant District Attorney Guinevere Ice.

In response, Urvanejo’s defense wanted five years and blamed his upbringing and young age for what happened. “He transformed himself, and I think he’s to the point where I can say to you: He’s not a danger to the community,” said Joseph Urvanejo’s Defense Attorney, Ryan Villa.

Addressing the victims’ families, Urvanejo admitted the crash was his fault. “I ask for everyone involved to please forgive me,” said Uravanejo.

Handing down her ruling, Judge Courtney Weaks said she thinks Urvanejo can be a productive part of society. “You have shown to this court that you have the ability to be an upstanding member of this society and move forward in a meaningful way and not have this ever happen again,” said Judge Weaks.

She gave him 11 years in prison and five years of probation. “I could speak for all of us and say that I think it’s not what we wanted, but it’s more than we expected. It’s a lot of weight off of our shoulders,” said Bryan Martinez, Kristina Martinez’s brother.

Urvanejo, who has been out on release, was taken into custody after Friday’s sentencing. While Urvanejo was given 11 years, he may not have to serve all of that time if he takes college credit courses while in prison.