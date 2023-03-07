NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A newly released video shows the moment a suspected drunk driver is stopped in New Mexico after leading police on a chase that started in Colorado last month. It was a chase that alternated between high and low speeds. It also featured a couple of false endings.

Twenty-five miles into New Mexico, the driver was spotted by New Mexico State Police officers near Maxwell. 40-year-old Stephen Haskins initially pulled over, but he wasn’t ready to give up just yet so he tried to flee.

He then led officers into a new state on another chase – going from the shoulder to the median, and back again. He reached speeds of nearly 100 mph, before slowing down again. After eight miles of stop-and-go, the officer performed a pit maneuver. In the video, you can hear the officer telling Haskins to put his hands up and finally taking Haskins into custody.

Haskins admitted to drinking. In the video, Haskins tells the officer he had about a pint of vodka. According to a criminal complaint, police say Haskins later tested three times the legal limit.

Haskins is charged with reckless driving and aggravated DWI. According to court records, he has two prior DWI convictions. He was released on a $10,000 bond.