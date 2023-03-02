TULAROSA, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer arrested Jaime Granger at a Tularosa gas station in December 2021. Granger, who was arrested for driving under the influence, has now taken a plea deal.

Granger allegedly fled a traffic stop after an officer found her swerving and speeding on U.S. Highway 54 south of Carrizozo. The officer located Granger’s car outside a gas station 20 miles away.

Granger was allegedly inside a bathroom stall when the officer approached her. In a video, Granger says, “what did I do? I didn’t do anything. I just went to pee.” Granger then allegedly bit the officer and tried to kick him.

According to court documents, Granger pleaded guilty to aggravated DWI and two counts of battery on a peace officer.