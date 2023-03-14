OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An El Paso woman is accused of driving drunk and killing another driver in Otero County. According to a criminal complaint, on Mar. 5. 32-year-old Rebecca Herrera was driving on highway 54 near the New Mexico-Texas state line when she crossed into the other lane and collided with another vehicle.

The vehicles crashed in a head-on collision, and the other driver was killed. Rebecca Herrera is accused of vehicular homicide, aggravated DWI, and reckless driving. The name of the other driver has not yet been released.