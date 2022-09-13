NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing federal charges for sending drugs to an inmate who was part of a big raid recently. On September 8, the Cibola County Correctional Center intercepted a piece of mail after they noticed a smell coming from the envelope.

The letter was sent by Lupe Sanchez to Jonathan Sanchez. Jonathan is a member of SNM and was part of a round of search warrants served by the FBI two weeks ago. Testing indicated the letter was positive for “spice” or K-2.”

Lupe is now charged with providing or possessing contraband in prison. The investigation into SNM and alleged racketeering and murder continues.