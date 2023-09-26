RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Drugs, cash, and a firearm were found in the search of a student’s vehicle at Rio Rancho High School on Tuesday, September 26. According to the school’s principal, Millan Baca, the search was initiated after a concerned community member sent in a report.

“We share your concerns regarding this incident. We urge you to have a meaningful conversation with your child(ren) about the importance of reporting any suspicious activities or unsettling information to a trusted adult,” says Baca. “This is a great example of how one individual’s report can make a difference in the safety of our school.”

According to the principal, no threats were made by the student in possession of the illegal materials, and there is no threat to the public at this time. The high school says, “We will continue to collaborate closely with the Rio Rancho Police Department in these matters.” Baca wants to remind community members that possession of illegal substances and firearms on school district property is “not only a violation of district policy but also a breach of state and federal law.”