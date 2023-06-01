CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department said two people have been arrested after a drug raid on May 26. In the raid, Clovis police officers and deputies with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office found 2.1 kilos of cocaine, 39 grams of crack cocaine, and 15 guns. One of those guns had been reported stolen out of Lubbock, Texas.

Justin Sneed, 35, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of stolen property. Sarah Ratigan, 28, was charged with accessory to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921 or online through the department’s tip411 program. Anonymous tips can be provided to Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.