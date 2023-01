ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the driver who plowed through the fence at the San Felipe de Neri School in Old Town. A witness told officers it happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

When officers arrived, they did not find a driver or any passengers. They are continuing to investigate. The car did not get towed away until around 11:00 a.m. Monday because officers had trouble reaching someone from the school.